$15.43 Million in Sales Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to report sales of $15.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.88 million. MannKind posted sales of $15.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $65.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.30 million to $67.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $90.33 million, with estimates ranging from $79.49 million to $110.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.15 million.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.38.

MNKD stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. 2,297,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,089. MannKind has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in MannKind by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 90,583 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,187,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 983,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 152,101 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $1,839,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MannKind by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 75,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Read More: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.