$2.48 EPS Expected for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) to report earnings of $2.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.75. S&P Global posted earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $10.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 36.2% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 316,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 59.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $333.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,051. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $334.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

