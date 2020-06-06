2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TWOU has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut 2U from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 2U from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on 2U from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. 2U currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of TWOU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.16. 1,884,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. 2U had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 2U will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in 2U by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in 2U by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.