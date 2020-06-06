$706.14 Million in Sales Expected for Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report sales of $706.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $673.57 million to $738.70 million. Logitech International reported sales of $644.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $709.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.99 million.

LOGI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Logitech International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Logitech International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

LOGI stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.88. 631,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,405. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 145,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $8,373,013.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,514,133.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $759,999.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at $663,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,941 shares of company stock worth $18,354,799 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.