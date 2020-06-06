$85.50 Million in Sales Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post sales of $85.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $77.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $348.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $347.20 million to $350.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $378.30 million, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $386.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.65 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGIC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. 44,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,769. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $517.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 490,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 78,119 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 202.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 153.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 123,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 75,053 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

