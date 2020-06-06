Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Connors Investor Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,045 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 3.1% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after acquiring an additional 610,015 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,938 shares of company stock valued at $14,683,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.86. 11,874,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,125,915. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.