AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 127.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,627,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,481,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

