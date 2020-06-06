Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.19. 1,005,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a current ratio of 16.03. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $24.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 845.43%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 101,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $849,351.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $1,155,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 849,036 shares of company stock valued at $6,991,313. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $318,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

