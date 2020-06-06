Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IOTS. Roth Capital lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Adesto Technologies to a hold rating and set a $12.55 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.55 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.55 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.08.

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IOTS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Adesto Technologies has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In other Adesto Technologies news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $79,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,037.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOTS. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Adesto Technologies by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Adesto Technologies by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.