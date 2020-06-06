Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) to announce sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.18 billion. Adobe reported sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $12.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $15.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.62.

Adobe stock traded up $7.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.90. 2,772,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,839. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $396.17. The firm has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after purchasing an additional 157,055 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,382,527,000 after purchasing an additional 98,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,855,000 after purchasing an additional 452,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

