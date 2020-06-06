Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.62.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $392.90. 2,772,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,839. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adobe has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $396.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $19,589,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,672,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

