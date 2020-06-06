Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.33.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of WMS stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 547,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,092. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $105,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 21,920 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $1,000,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,320 shares of company stock worth $6,733,190. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4,209.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.