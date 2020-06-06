AI Doctor Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 6th. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BCEX, BtcTrade.im and BitForex. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $841,357.47 and approximately $54,928.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AI Doctor

AIDOC is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, OKEx, Bibox, CoinBene, Bit-Z, BCEX, Huobi, BitForex and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

