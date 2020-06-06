AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:SONN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:SONN) in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

AIkido Pharma stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,863. AIkido Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:SONN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. AIkido Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1,025.86% and a negative net margin of 82.24%.

SONNET BioTherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company that engages in development of bi and tri functional therapies that can simulate or block immune-modulating targets to control cancer. The company uses albumin binding single chain antibody fragment (scFv) for delivery of recombinant human-cytokines (rH-cytokines) and other validated targets.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.