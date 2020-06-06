Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $5,988,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 155.1% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 48.5% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Shares of APD traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.58. 1,243,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,606. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.61. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $257.01. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

