Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.20

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.21.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $219.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,973,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,619,190. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

