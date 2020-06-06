Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Banco de Sabadell S.A’s 7th Largest Position

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $26.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,438.39. 1,723,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,353.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,340.57. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

