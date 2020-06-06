Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Banco de Sabadell S.A’s 9th Largest Position

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bank OZK increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,510.46.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $25.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,440.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,352.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,339.26. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $965.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

