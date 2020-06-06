Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 18,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,510.46.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $25.72 on Friday, reaching $1,440.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,349.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,338.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $978.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

