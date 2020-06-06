Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.79.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upped their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.
