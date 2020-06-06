American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AEO stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.28.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

