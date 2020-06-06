American Money Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded up $25.72 on Friday, hitting $1,440.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,379. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,349.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,338.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

