American Money Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

American Money Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.3% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,150 shares of company stock worth $8,781,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,542,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,309. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.43. The stock has a market cap of $382.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

