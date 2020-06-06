American Money Management LLC Purchases 2,269 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

American Money Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.3% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $4.79 on Friday, reaching $111.23. 42,164,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,347,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $317.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average is $115.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

