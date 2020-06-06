American Money Management LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

American Money Management LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.8% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,918,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,824,000 after purchasing an additional 224,506 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 696,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,638,000 after buying an additional 48,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,035,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,201. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.62. The company has a market cap of $181.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

