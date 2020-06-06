Amica Retiree Medical Trust Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Chevron by 8.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 87,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 81.4% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,092,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,126,000 after purchasing an additional 48,246 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.81. 12,746,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,069,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.62. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

