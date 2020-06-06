Amica Retiree Medical Trust Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

Broadcom stock traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,079,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,713. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.28 and its 200 day moving average is $286.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

