Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 6,623 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.77. The stock had a trading volume of 46,485,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,227,114. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $226.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.