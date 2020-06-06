Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of AMPH traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,616. The company has a market capitalization of $886.54 million, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 13,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $247,727.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $65,531.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,593.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,760 shares of company stock worth $1,991,630. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

