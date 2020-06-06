AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Tops One Day Volume of $13.00

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded down 50.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. AmsterdamCoin has a market capitalization of $9,684.13 and approximately $13.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin . AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

