Analysts Anticipate Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the highest is $2.43. Adobe posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.49 to $10.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.34 to $12.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.62.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $392.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,839. Adobe has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $396.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,589,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

