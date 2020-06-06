Analysts Anticipate Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.71 Million

Analysts expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) to report sales of $270.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $269.19 million to $272.23 million. Endurance International Group reported sales of $278.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.12 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EIGI shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

In other news, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $7,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,600,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,754,856.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $50,823.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,126,939 shares of company stock worth $7,754,534. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,957,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Endurance International Group by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 355,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,328,000 after buying an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EIGI traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 806,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,664. Endurance International Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

