Analysts Expect Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) to Post $0.05 EPS

Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Natus Medical an industry rank of 76 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently commented on NTUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTUS traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. 260,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,383. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.02 million, a PE ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 0.85. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

