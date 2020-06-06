Analysts Expect Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp’s earnings. Southern Missouri Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern Missouri Bancorp.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

SMBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

SMBC traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.08. 36,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $234.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CEO Greg A. Steffens purchased 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $25,402.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Weishaar purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $52,380.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $68,094. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,458 shares of company stock worth $130,220 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2,381.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

