Analysts Expect Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $9.55 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viomi Technology an industry rank of 42 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VIOT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ VIOT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. 183,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,317. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $371.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $108.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 27.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.