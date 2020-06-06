Analysts Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Target Price at $730.88

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $730.88.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

MTD stock traded up $18.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $859.54. The stock had a trading volume of 158,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,285. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $731.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $741.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,117 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.03, for a total transaction of $804,273.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,017.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 885 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.84, for a total value of $636,173.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,547 shares of company stock worth $9,694,046 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

