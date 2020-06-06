Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an add rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.58.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,522. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.27. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.91). As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,371,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,816,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,942,000 after purchasing an additional 199,529 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,295,000 after purchasing an additional 516,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,089,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,978,000 after purchasing an additional 984,486 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.