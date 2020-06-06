Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RCUS. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.

RCUS opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 631.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,605,000. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 457.4% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,672,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $6,315,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,647 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

