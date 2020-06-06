Argus Increases Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $95.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price upped by Argus from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.74.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE:WSM traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $85.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.70. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In related news, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $485,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,366.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,572,052. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.