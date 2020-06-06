Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $4.75 to $5.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Asante Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Asante Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Asante Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.73.

NASDAQ PUMP traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,009. Asante Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 284,586 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 590,044 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 633.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 79,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Asante Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $562,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

