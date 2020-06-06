ASOS (LON:ASC) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASC. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ASOS to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ASOS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,207.65 ($42.19).

ASC stock traded down GBX 69 ($0.91) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,308 ($43.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,510. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 62.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,773 ($49.63). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,629.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,748.20.

ASOS (LON:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) by GBX 21.80 ($0.29). On average, analysts forecast that ASOS will post 8097.0004576 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,100 ($27.62) per share, with a total value of £21,000,000 ($27,624,309.39). Also, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,773 ($36.48) per share, with a total value of £49,914 ($65,659.04).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

