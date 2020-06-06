Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.74. 1,560,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,556. The company has a market capitalization of $569.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.25. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $25,125.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,712.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,224 shares of company stock worth $47,096. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

