Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BCEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atreca from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.70.

BCEL traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 265,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,557. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $513.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). As a group, analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John A. Orwin purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $76,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,187 shares of company stock worth $1,288,396.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atreca by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 30,574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Atreca by 4,968.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Atreca by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

