Auctus (AUC) Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Auctus has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. Auctus has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $1,671.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045591 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.00 or 0.04967576 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00055849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002849 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,636 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,829,635 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

