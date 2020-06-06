Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $10.16 on Friday, reaching $160.13. 3,303,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,081. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

