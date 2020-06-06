Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $39.53. 631,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,095. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.19.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 208.60% and a negative return on equity of 57.95%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2341.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,176.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $683,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,277.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,244 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,197 in the last ninety days. 35.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $23,489,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,354,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 159.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 802,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 493,527 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,497,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 473.5% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 403,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 332,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

