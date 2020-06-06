B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 171,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,529. The company has a market capitalization of $574.14 million, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.21) million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 100,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $396,836.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,792,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,770,625 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 147,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 147.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

