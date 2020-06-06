Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 549 ($7.22) to GBX 533 ($7.01) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 604.13 ($7.95).

Shares of LON BAB traded up GBX 31.20 ($0.41) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 434.90 ($5.72). 1,705,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 395.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 490.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 296.53 ($3.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68).

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.20) per share, with a total value of £31,900 ($41,962.64).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

