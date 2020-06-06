Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 18,329 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $29.72. 502,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,750. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

