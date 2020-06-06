Banco de Sabadell S.A Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

KMB stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.28. 2,425,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,110. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

